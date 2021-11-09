A good drying week for getting back in the field. All the wheat that is going to get planted in the area should be done this week. We got enough of a frost to kill the later soybeans and double crops. The waiting game for them to dry down has begun. Some fall fertilizer applications are being made and fall spraying is in full swing. The first-crop beans in the area as a whole have been great yield-wise. The later soybeans and double crops look to lag behind, but overall a great growing year!
Nov. 8, 2021: Dry week enables return to field