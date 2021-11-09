 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 8, 2021: Dry week enables return to field

Nov. 8, 2021: Dry week enables return to field

  • Updated

A good drying week for getting back in the field. All the wheat that is going to get planted in the area should be done this week. We got enough of a frost to kill the later soybeans and double crops. The waiting game for them to dry down has begun. Some fall fertilizer applications are being made and fall spraying is in full swing. The first-crop beans in the area as a whole have been great yield-wise. The later soybeans and double crops look to lag behind, but overall a great growing year!

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News