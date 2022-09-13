 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sept. 12, 2022: Dry week helps get harvest going

Another dry week. It has helped to dry the corn down and allowed harvest to get more of a start in the area. Some of the soybeans are starting to mature and some of them are finishing due to the dry weather. Lack of moisture sure is taking some of the yield off all of the beans in the area — early and late. People with pasture are also worried there isn’t going to be much of fall growth with it being dry, and the forecast for the next couple weeks are looking to be in the same weather pattern.

