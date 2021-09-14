The area caught substantial rains last weekend. It’s sure giving these late and double-crop beans a boost in potential. Much of the early corn in the area is nearing the 15.5% moisture mark. The June planted corn is still fairly green and finishing out. Silage production has all but wrapped up in the area. Over the last week some of the early planted beans in the area have begun to turn in color. Some cover crop seeding has already begun following corn harvest and prevent plant acres.
Sept. 13, 2021: Rain boosts beans