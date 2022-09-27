Sept. 26, 2022: Heat pushes soybean harvest

People are also reading…
The week started with unseasonable heat. Cooler temperatures were much welcomed later in the week. Many soybeans are turning — and many due to lack of moisture, pushing soybean harvest forward much quicker than usual in the area. Some people in the area have started on early-planted soybeans, and the dry September has taken its toll on yields and there will be even greater effects on later planted beans and double crops. Corn harvest has made great progress in the area and is nearing completion. Cover crops and wheat planting has started. Many of the areas need moisture for emergence.