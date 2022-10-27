Apples are a versatile fruit associated with autumn

Fall brings a lot of traditions, including apple-picking season. People across the Midwest head to local orchards to select apples or make their favorite apple dishes with apples grown on their property.

University of Missouri’s Michele Warmund, the state fruit Extension specialist, says apples are popular for a number of reasons, including their taste and variety.

“Apples are the perfect, versatile fruit,” she says. “They can be eaten fresh or baked, made into sauce, processed into jelly or apple butter, juice, vinegar or cider. Most apples today can also be stored for one or more months when refrigerated.”

Warmund says apples are also traditionally tied to the fall semester of school.

“Apples are also associated with back-to-school or the autumn season,” she says. “For years, apples have been a ‘lunch box’ fruit for school children. Bobbing for apples is often a fun fall tradition. Hot mulled cider is associated with the holiday season.”

Warmund says for people who would like to plant their own apple tress, they should consult a specialist to see which types of apple trees thrive best in their area.

“I always recommend disease-resistant cultivars for backyard growers, such as Liberty or

Enterprise,” she says. “Apples such as Jonathan, Gala, Braeburn, Fuji, Granny Smith and Arkansas Black are more challenging to grow, more susceptible to diseases, but are worth the effort.”

As for the timing, if people are wanting to order apple trees, Warmund says now is the ideal time to be ordering trees to be shipped and planted in the spring.

“Now is the time to order apple trees, which will be shipped next spring,” she says. “Highly desirable apple varieties sell out fast and by spring, the selection is limited.”