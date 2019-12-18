5 or 6 lbs. brisket
4 T. liquid smoke
1/4 C. brown sugar
1 T. meat tenderizer
2 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. celery salt
1 tsp. onion salt
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Mix dry ingredients together. Rub on both sides of meat. Drizzle liquid smoke on both sides. Put in aluminum foil-lined roaster and marinate 2 to 3 hours in 200° oven, turning every half hour. Cover tightly with foil, turn oven up to 250° and cook for 8 hours or overnight. Cool and slice. Brush with barbecue sauce. Also makes delicious sandwiches. Serves 10 to 12.