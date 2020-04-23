Chuckwagon Beef and Pasta Skillet
Photo courtesy Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.

1 lb. ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 small green bell pepper, chopped (about 1 C.)

1/2 C. chopped onion

3/4 tsp. salt, divided

1 1/4 C. unsalted beef broth

1 C. dry mini-wagon wheel pasta or similar shape

1/2 C. unsalted ketchup

1/4 C. packed brown sugar

1/4 C. apple cider vinegar

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/2 C. finely shredded reduced-fat Cheddar or Colby cheese

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef, bell pepper and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Season with 1/2 tsp. salt.

Stir in broth, pasta, ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, garlic powder and onion powder; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium low; cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes. Uncover; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until pasta is tender and sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally.

Season with remaining 1/2 tsp. salt. Garnish with cheese.