Chuckwagon Beef and Pasta Skillet

1 lb. ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
1 small green bell pepper, chopped (about 1 C.)
1/2 C. chopped onion
3/4 tsp. salt, divided
1 1/4 C. unsalted beef broth
1 C. dry mini-wagon wheel pasta or similar shape
1/2 C. unsalted ketchup
1/4 C. packed brown sugar
1/4 C. apple cider vinegar
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. onion powder
1/2 C. finely shredded reduced-fat Cheddar or Colby cheese
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef, bell pepper and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Season with 1/2 tsp. salt.
Stir in broth, pasta, ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, garlic powder and onion powder; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium low; cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes. Uncover; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until pasta is tender and sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally.
Season with remaining 1/2 tsp. salt. Garnish with cheese.