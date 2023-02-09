1 beef cross rib chuck roast or arm chuck roast boneless (2 1/2 to 3 1/2 lb.)
1/2 C. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
1 T. vegetable oil
4 C. reduced-sodium beef broth
2 T. tomato paste
2 tsp. dried thyme leaves
1 lb. red-skinned potatoes (about 1 1/2-inch diameter), cut in half
1 lb. carrots, peeled, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
2 large onions, cut into 8 wedges each
Combine flour, salt and pepper; coat beef roast with 2 tablespoons flour mixture. Reserve remaining flour mixture. Heat oil in stock pot over medium heat until hot. Place roast in stockpot; brown evenly. Pour off drippings.
Combine broth, tomato paste and thyme in stock pot; whisk in reserved flour mixture. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1 3/4 to 2 hours. Stir gravy. Add potatoes, carrots and onions to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 45 minutes to 1 hour or until roast and vegetables are fork-tender.
Carve roast into slices or chunks; serve with vegetables and gravy.