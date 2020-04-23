Personal Pizzas

1 lb. ground beef
1 tsp. fennel seed
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. coriander
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/8 to 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper
1 1/2 C. pizza sauce
4 round, thin sandwich breads, any variety, split
1/2 C. shredded mozzarella cheese
For toppings:
Sliced black or green olives, sliced red or yellow bell peppers or sliced red onions
Prepare sausage by combining ground beef and spices. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes (for fresh or thawed beef), breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
Stir in pizza sauce; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently. Keep warm and set aside.
Place sandwich thins, cut sides up, on rack of broiler pan. Spoon equal amounts of sausage mixture on each bread half. Evenly sprinkle with cheese and toppings, as desired.
Place pizzas on rack of broiler pan so surface of cheese is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.