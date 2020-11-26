1 lb. ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
1/4 C. part-skim ricotta cheese
1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
4 hamburger buns, split
4 T. marinara sauce
4 frozen toasted cheese ravioli
Prepare toasted ravioli and sauce per package directions.
Combine ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning. Add ground beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four ½-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°, turning occasionally.
Place burger on bottom half of each bun. Evenly top burgers with marinara sauce and ravioli. Close sandwiches.