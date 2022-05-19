Tacos la Lingua

Cook’s note: “Don’t allow your prejudices about beef tongue keep you from trying this delicious dish! We had a guest from Mexico who introduced us to it, and it’s now an addition to our favorites list. When the kids take home beef, they always leave the tongue here at the farm. I don’t consider it a problem anymore!”
Beef tongue
Green onions
Cilantro
Lime
Corn tortillas
Mozzarella
Guacamole or salsa, for serving
Wrap a rinsed beef tongue tightly in heavy aluminum foil. Crumple a piece of foil, and place it in the bottom of a slow cooker. Place the wrapped tongue on top of the foil, and cook on low 8 hours or overnight. Allow it to cool enough to handle and remove the outer “skin” from the tongue. I also remove the part of the muscle that attaches the tongue to the jaw. It’s certainly edible, but it has a different texture that I don’t prefer. Finely dice the beef and put it back in the slow cooker on “keep warm.” Finely slice several green onions and a bunch of cilantro and cut a couple of limes into wedges.
To make tacos, heat a non-stick skillet, brush it lightly with oil and place a 6-inch corn tortilla in it. Sprinkle a little mozzarella over the tortilla then a little diced tongue down the middle. Top with a little green onion, cilantro and a squeeze of lime. Add a little more mozzarella, fold the tortilla in half and cook another minute until it’s crispy on the outside. These can be kept warm in a low oven until you have several made. Enjoy with a side of guacamole and salsa.