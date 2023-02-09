2 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 1/2 inches thick (about 5 to 6 ounces each)
3 C. fresh baby spinach, divided
2 T. toasted sliced almonds
2 T. shredded Parmesan cheese
1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped
1 C. plus 2 T. water, divided
1 T. olive oil
1/2 C. uncooked brown rice
1/2 tsp. salt (optional)
2 T. chopped dried cherries
Toasted sliced almonds (optional)
Place 2 cups spinach, almonds, cheese and garlic in food processor container. Cover; process until coarse paste forms. With motor running, slowly add 2 tablespoons water and oil until smooth. Season with salt, as desired. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat ovenproof, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place beef Tenderloin Steaks in skillet and brown 2 minutes. Turn steaks over and place skillet into preheated oven; cook 13 to 18 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.
Meanwhile, combine rice, remaining 1 cup water and salt, if desired, in medium saucepan; cook according to package directions. Chop remaining 1 cup spinach. During last 5 minutes of cooking, add chopped spinach to pan and continue to cook. Remove from heat, add cherries and 1 tablespoon pesto to rice; stir to combine.
Remove steaks from oven when internal temperature reaches 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium doneness. Remove steaks from pan; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes. Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium doneness.
Serve steaks over brown rice with remaining pesto. Garnish rice with additional almonds, if desired.