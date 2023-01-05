Black walnuts provide a traditional, versatile flavor

For many people, collecting wild black walnuts is an annual tradition, as is finding a variety of ways to incorporate them into cooking.

Brian Hammons is president of the Hammons Products Company, which specializes in the black walnuts that are a popular wild crop. The company is located in Stockton, an area with a lot of black walnut trees. His grandfather, Ralph Hammons, owned a grocery store in Stockton years ago, and in 1946 he bought a cracking machine and started buying wild black walnuts from residents who gathered the abundant crop each fall.

Brian Hammons says the wild black walnuts have a “bold flavor” as opposed to the more mild English walnuts that are widely used.

“A lot of folks are using black walnuts in a whole lot of ways,” he says.

Hammons says black walnuts can be used from baked goods and ice cream to salads and meat-based entrees. He says they have a familiar, traditional taste, especially for rural people. He says they are popular around the holidays, and all year round as people use up the crop.

“The bold, wild flavor of black walnuts is very popular in a lot of Missouri households — especially in holiday baking and favorite recipes,” Hammons says. “The local nuts evoke precious memories, a sense of tradition and ‘home.’ For those who haven’t tried them before, black walnuts provide a rich, earthy flavor and natural nutrition.”

The black walnut is Missouri’s official state tree nut, but their popularity extends beyond the Show-Me State. Hammons says he and his employees appreciate getting to do unique work and carry on the family business.

“We’re thankful to be able to keep doing this,” he says. “We’re blessed to be able to do something nobody else gets to do.”

Recipes and photos from the Hammons Products Company