4-H Dinner Rolls

1 C. milk
1/4 C. sugar
1 tsp. salt
1/4 C. shortening
1 pkg. yeast in 1/4 C. warm water
1 egg
4-5 C. flour
Scald milk, then add sugar, salt and shortening. Add yeast and egg to milk mixture. Blend in flour until dough can be handled. Knead until smooth. Place in greased bowl to rise until doubled in bulk. Punch down and place 12 dinner rolls in greased pan. Let rise about 30 minutes. Bake at 400° for 12-15 minutes.
Cook’s note: Enjoy with a spreadable butter. Warm to room temperature 2 sticks margarine and 2 sticks butter. Blend with mixer. Slowly add ¾ C. corn oil and mix well, then add 1 C. buttermilk. Mix until well blended. This spreads easily on warm bread.