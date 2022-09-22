 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apple Black Walnut Bread

Photo by Benjamin Herrold

2 C. sugar

1 C. oil

3 eggs

3 C. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 C. chopped peeled apples

1 C. black walnuts (can substitute pecans)

Grease 2 loaf pans. In a large bowl, beat together the sugar, oil and eggs. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, salt, baking soda and cinnamon. Add the dry ingredients to the sugar mixture. Add the vanilla, apples and nuts. Pour the batter into the prepared pans. Bake in 325° oven for 1 hour. Makes 2 loaves.

