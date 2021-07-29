Cinnamon Rolls

2 pkgs. yeast in 2 1/2 C. warm water
3/4 C. sugar
3/4 C. melted shortening
2 1/2 tsp. salt
2 eggs
8 - 8 1/2 C. flour
For filling:
1 C. brown sugar
1/2 C. white sugar
2 tsp. cinnamon
2 T. melted butter
Add sugar, shortening, salt and eggs to yeast mixture. Blend in flour until dough can be handled. Knead until smooth. Place in greased bowl to rise. Punch down, divide in half. Roll each half into large rectangle. Spread on half of the cinnamon mixture.
Roll up and slice in 1-inch pieces. Place in greased pan. Let rise 30-40 minutes. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes. Frost with simple powdered sugar frosting.