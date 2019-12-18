1 C. milk
3/4 C. shortening
1/2 C. honey
2 tsp. salt
3/4 C. warm water
2 pkg. active dry yeast
3 eggs, slightly beaten
4 1/2 C. unsifted flour
1 1/2 C. whole wheat flour
Heat milk until bubbles form around edge of pan. Remove from heat. Add shortening, honey and salt, stirring until shortening is melted. Let cool to lukewarm. Dissolve yeast in warm water in a large bowl. Stir in milk and eggs. Add flours gradually; beat until blended. Cover bowl and let rise in a warm place 1 hour.
Form into rolls or grease three medium loaf pans and divide dough into pans. Cover and let rise until double. Bake 45-50 minutes at 375° or until browned. Rub butter over top.