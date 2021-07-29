 Skip to main content
Quick Cinnamon Rolls

1 1/3 C. warm milk

3 T. sugar

2 T. melted butter

1 T. quick rising yeast

1 tsp. salt

3 to 4 C. flour

For filling:

1/2 C. brown sugar

1/4 C. white sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 T. melted butter

Pinch of salt.

Mix milk, sugar and butter, then add yeast and salt. Blend in flour until dough can be handled. Knead until smooth. Let rest 10 minutes. Roll into 12x18-inch rectangle and spread with the filling mixture.

Roll up, slice in 1-inch slices. Let rise 20 to 30 minutes. Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes. Frost.

Cook’s note: Must be eaten while still warm. Does not keep well.

