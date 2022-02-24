Creamy Coleslaw Dressing Feb 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1 C. sugar3 C. mayonnaise2 C. Italian dressingMix all ingredients until creamy. AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story +4 Recipes Missouri cafe serves homemade favorites 1 hr ago STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — In the oldest town in Missouri, a locally owned cafe serves made-from-scratch favorites enjoyed by familiar customers, a…