Marinating venison enhances the flavor, moisturizes and helps tenderize the meat. Here are a few basic marinades for use with grilling (steaks or kabobs), stir-frying, broiling and baking.
Red Wine Marinade
1/2 C. dry red wine
1/3 C. chopped onion
2 T. olive oil
1/2 tsp. thyme, rosemary or marjoram
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. coarse pepper
1 clove garlic, minced
Mix together. Pour over meat in plastic bag and knead mixture together. Marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes or in the refrigerator for up to 6 hours.
Teriyaki Marinade
1/4 C. soy sauce
2 T. orange juice
1 T. molasses
1 1/2 tsp. grated ginger root (or 1/2 tsp. ground ginger)
1 tsp. dry mustard
1 clove garlic
Mix together. Pour over meat in plastic bag and knead mixture together. Marinate in refrigerator for 10 hours or overnight. Vegetables can be marinated in mixture for kabobs or stir-fry, if desired.
Herb-Lemon Marinade
1/3 C. lemon juice
1/4 C. olive oil
1/4 C. Worcestershire sauce
1 T. honey
1/2 tsp. basil, crushed
1/2 tsp. thyme, crushed
1/8 tsp. garlic salt
¼ tsp. pepper
Mix together. Pour over meat in plastic bag and knead mixture together. Marinate in refrigerator for 6-10 hours. Marinade is good with vegetables for grilling or stir-fry.
Fajita Marinade
1/2 C. salsa
1/2 tsp. pepper
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/2 C. red wine
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 T. lime juice
Works best with thinly sliced venison. Mix together. Pour over meat in plastic bag and knead together. Refrigerate 1-6 hours. Use as a stir-fry for fajitas or your favorite southwestern recipe.