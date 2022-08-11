Cook enjoys using fresh ingredients grown on farm

HELENA, Mo. — Summer brings blackberry season, and Ruth Humphrey enjoys making her popular blackberry pie using berries grown on her farm in Andrew County, Missouri.

A bucket on the kitchen counter shows some of the abundant crop, large from a year of good rainfall in northern Missouri.

The heat of summer is a good time to enjoy the blackberry pie, which sits in the fridge keeping cool until it’s time to provide refreshment, she says. It also provides a familiar taste of the season.

“That’s a good summer thing,” Humphrey says. “I’ve shared this blackberry recipe with a bunch of people at church.”

She has been developing her cooking skills since she moved to that farm over 50 years ago.

“I picked most of it up since we moved to the farm in 1969,” Humphrey says.

She and her husband, Kenneth, raised their three kids on the farm, and Humphrey still likes to cook for her family and for people in her community. Get-togethers, family reunions, church functions, all are opportunities to share food and time together.

“They come to visit and come to eat,” she says.

Humphrey often takes recipes and tries different ways of doing them or puts her own twist on them.

“A lot of things, I’ve just tweaked them myself,” she says.

Humphrey has a large garden on the farm, as well as her blackberry bushes and pecan trees. She likes using homegrown ingredients. She says her pecan trees produced a lot last year.

“We had a bumper crop last year,” Humphrey says. “I shared them with family and friends, gave them as Christmas presents.”

Her favorite thing about cooking is sharing her work in the kitchen with people. She appreciates opportunities to cook large amounts for a group.

“I like sharing it,” Humphrey says. “I enjoy cooking. You don’t make big dishes until you know you’re going to share it with people.”