Cook enjoys using healthy ingredients from the farm

ST. CLAIR, Mo. — Katie Huff says she did not grow up doing a lot of cooking, but when she started a family she focused on becoming a good cook.

“I wanted to be able to cook good, healthy food instead of eating out,” she says.

Huff and her husband, John, live on a diversified farm in Franklin County. They have chickens, sheep and milk goats, as well as a large garden, and Huff likes to use as many home-grown ingredients as possible.

“If I can grow it, I want to cook it,” she says. “I try to cook from our pantry as much as possible.”

They have three children – Owen, 8; Wyatt, 4; and Nora, 2. Huff says she is already teaching the boys some cooking skills, emphasizing that cooking is something good for boys and girls to learn.

“Teaching my sons how to cook is a necessity for me,” she says.

Beyond the practical benefits of cooking, Huff says she enjoys it as a way to express that she cares about people.

“Cooking is my love language,” she says.

Huff likes to keep a good stock of ingredients on hand to give her options.

“Versatility is a big thing for me,” she says.

She enjoys trying new things, like making her own sushi, and fresh versions of familiar recipes, getting ideas from Google and homesteading YouTube videos. She knows the role food plays in overall health and wellness, she says, and she is determined to prepare the food she likes.

“I was grilling over the winter,” Huff says. “I won’t stop.”

She is known for her pizza and her canning skills, and her kids enjoy her variety of food, calling the quiche made from eggs laid on the farm “egg pie.” Food is something for Huff to share.