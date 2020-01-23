ALBANY, Mo. — On a cold January day in Albany, Charmayne Hughes sits by a fireplace, reflecting on what makes her restaurant popular.
“I’ve probably always been the most famous for my prime rib,” she says.
For years, Hughes operated a popular steakhouse in tiny Denver, in northwest Missouri’s Worth County, where she and her late husband, Donald, had a beef cattle operation. She remembers getting the idea to start a restaurant from their travels, trying to find a good place to eat in the country.
“When we were done for the day we were always hunting somewhere to eat,” Hughes says.
On weekend nights, the little town was packed with people who had made the trip for the food and the experience. But in 2007, the restaurant burned down, and Hughes assumed her restaurant days were over.
“We had had it open for about 15 years,” she says.
But years later she got a call from the nearby city of Albany asking if she’d be interested in reopening her restaurant in an unused building in town, and on Mother’s Day 2018, her Hughes Bar X restaurant, named for her family’s cattle operation, was open again.
“I wanted to get it open on Mother’s Day, because I opened my first Bar X on Mother’s Day,” she says.
The Bar X is open for a happy hour and early dinner on Thursday and then the restaurant and lounge are open from 4 p.m. “until everybody quits coming” Friday and Saturday.
Hughes says it took a while to get the restaurant going, but it has been seeing big crowds as people come to try her food. She says she enjoys working to get recipes just right, and selecting the right steaks.
“I’ve always been interested in food,” she says.
Hughes lost her old wall decorations in the fire, but now her restaurant is lined with photos from her life, scenes on the farm, travels and family. She says the restaurant can be a lot of work, but it is work she likes.
“It’s just the only work I like doing,” she says. “I enjoy when the whole place is full and everybody is happy.”
