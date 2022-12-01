Deer season harvest yields different cuts and flavors

Fall sees many farmers across the Midwest heading out to stands and hunting blinds, continuing the annual tradition of deer hunting. Successful hunts mean farm families have extra meat in their freezers.

Jason Isabelle is a wildlife biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“Deer meat is a lean source of high-quality protein,” he says.

Isabelle says people have options when it comes to preparing deer meat.

“There are several ways that venison is commonly prepared,” he says. “The tenderloins and backstraps, which are the most tender portions of the deer, are often marinated and then cooked on a grill. Portions of the hind quarters can also be excellent when prepared this way. The front shoulders, portions of the hind quarters, and neck make excellent roasts when cooked in a slow cooker.”

Ground venison is another option.

“Another popular option that many hunters use is to grind the less tender portions of deer to make ground venison, which can be used in any recipe that one would use to cook ground beef,” Isabelle says. “Because venison is so lean, often people will mix ground venison with beef or pork to add a bit of fat.

“My favorite way to cook venison is to grill the tenderloins, backstraps, or portions of the hind quarter. I marinate the steaks in a 50/50 mixture of olive oil and soy sauce. Then, sprinkle the steaks with salt, pepper, and garlic powder and cook them on the grill. It’s delicious. I also cook a lot of venison roasts in the slow cooker and have used several different recipes that one would use to cook a beef pot roast.”

He says it is important to avoid overcooking venison.

“Probably the biggest mistake made when cooking venison is overcooking it, which, as with any meat, can make it tough,” Isabelle says. “Like any meat, it is important to cook venison until it reaches a temperature that renders it fit for consumption but avoid cooking it any longer than that for best results.”

For people with extra deer meat, Isabelle says there are programs to donate deer meat to people in need, such as the Share the Harvest program in Missouri.