Farm cook enjoys making family recipes for loved ones

LA MONTE, Mo. — Growing up, Mary Beth DeMotte enjoyed spending time with her mother and grandmother, learning the keys to preparing a good meal.

“Mom was a good cook, and my grandmother was, too,” she says. “We always sat down to eat together.”

She remembers the familiar, tasty country cooking, lots of meat and potatoes and vegetables, and the pleasant smell in the house as the meal came together. Now, DeMotte continues to enjoy cooking for family and friends in the community on her farm in Pettis County, west of Sedalia, Missouri. The land has been in the family for 155 years.

“I’m really proud of that,” she says.

DeMotte says she is known for her homemade angel food cakes and pies. Her homemade pimento cheese is also popular. She cooks for several generations now, from her husband, James, to their kids and grandkids and even a great-granddaughter.

“Seeing my family enjoy the meal, that really is what I enjoy the most,” DeMotte says.

She thinks those years observing previous generations cooking on the farm helped her as a cook from the start.

“I did a lot of watching,” she says. “When I got out on my own, it just came natural to me.”

Likewise, a lot of DeMotte’s favorite recipes were handed down from her mom. She also likes getting recipes out of community cookbooks and publications.

“I like to get them out of farm magazines or a church cookbook,” she says.

DeMotte enjoys the connections that food and farming give her to the generations that came before and after, celebrating her deep roots in the area.

“I grew up just down the road,” she says, smiling.

