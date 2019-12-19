GILMAN CITY, Mo. — For Daviess County farmer Debbie Herrold, my mom, the holidays are an opportunity to enjoy traditional family recipes.
There’s her hot roll recipe, her aunt’s brisket recipe and the popular “Christmas Pie,” a cream cheese-based pie with colorful fruit topping. The Christmas pie has been a part of family Christmas celebrations for generations.
“I don’t remember when we didn’t have it,” she says.
The recipe came from her grandmother, who helped teach Herrold to cook.
“I distinctly remember standing on a stool in the kitchen, helping her cook,” she says.
Herrold also took 4-H cooking classes to develop her skills. She likes to focus on the essentials when cooking.
“Most of what I cook is really simple,” she says.
She taught nutrition for the University of Missouri Extension, and Herrold enjoys preparing healthy food.
“I always like to cook things that are a little more healthy,” she says.
She uses recipes from a variety of sources, and she likes looking for new ones to try.
“Most of the ones I have are from cookbooks and passed down from family,” she says. “I enjoy cutting them out of magazines and trying new ones.”
Some of her cookbooks have old family favorite recipes, like a chocolate pie made without eggs or milk, a throwback to tougher times.
“It’s a recipe like back in the day when people didn’t have a lot of stuff,” Herrold says.
She likes making the family favorites to help celebrate the holidays, and she says she has enjoyed making birthday cakes for family members through the years, based on their favorites.
Herrold says she appreciates the process of selecting meals and deciding what to make, whether it was quick meals ahead of her kids’ basketball games, meals that work well during the busy planting and harvest seasons, or just a regular week on the farm.
“I like planning meals,” she says. “I enjoy the whole process of shopping sales, planning meals, making a good meal.”
