Farm cook enjoys sharing food with family, community

RHINELAND, Mo. — For Henrietta Bader, cooking for her family is a way of life, a way to provide for those she loves.

“I always said my kids have a good nose, ’cause they can smell when mom’s got a good meal going,” she says.

Bader has six kids and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Speaking on her farm in a picturesque portion of Montgomery County, Bader says she developed her cooking skills at a young age.

“I started cooking as a young girl,” she says. “Mom taught me how to do this and do that.”

Bader also took cooking classes in 4-H. Those cooking abilities she learned as a girl served her well keeping her family fed, especially during busy times on the farm.

“Sometimes it’s ‘hurry and feed me real fast,’” Bader says with a smile.

She says her favorite things to make are baked desserts, such as cookies and cakes. She also enjoys the aroma of turkey as it’s cooking.

In addition to cooking for family, Bader cooks for the big local fire department dinner each year and for functions at her church, the Church of the Risen Savior in Rhineland.

She likes to cook with ingredients raised on the farm, whether it is meat, eggs or items from the garden. She tailors her cooking plans to what’s on hand and what’s needed.

“First of all, how many am I feeding, and what do I have on hand that I can fix?” Bader says.

Her recipes include plenty of classic old favorites, but she also enjoys trying new things, and keeps an eye out for fresh options.