Farm cook keeps tally of family favorites and 4-H winners

PERRY, Mo. — In her lifetime on the farm, Willene Asbury has made countless trips to the field, sometimes in tractors and trucks, other times with food for family members working there. She has lived on the same road all her life, and she knows the rhythms of farm life in the area.

In her Ralls County home, she enjoys making food for family, friends and community events, using skills she first developed while growing up.

“My mother was a wonderful cook,” Asbury says.

She also learned through 4-H, and then later spent decades teaching 4-H classes.

Asbury still helps keep the family farming operation moving, especially during busy planting and harvest times.

“I take them dinner to the fields, and I’ll help them change fields,” she says.

When time allows for family and hired help to eat at the house, Asbury likes to give them a good sit-down meal experience.

“I set the table,” she says. “I serve it in bowls. My mother did that.”

Asbury likes using and sharing family recipes, collected and passed down through the years. She still uses her mother’s angel food cake recipe. For another dessert recipe, fudge cake, Asbury makes tally marks in a well-worn cookbook for every time she makes it. She isn’t sure when she started making the marks, but it currently shows she’s made it 170 times since she started keeping track.

She got a recipe for Scandinavian coffee rolls from a farm magazine 45 years ago and taught it in 4-H classes, and she says the recipe is still popular with 4-H students in the area.