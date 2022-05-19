Farm cook uses food to explore other cultures

RUTLEDGE, Mo. — When Angela Neese was growing up in Indiana, she had an opportunity to learn some skills in the kitchen.

“My mother’s best friend took me to her house and cooked cookies with me and was patient with me,” she says.

She and her husband Bob now have a cattle farm near Rutledge, Missouri, and Neese cooks for family and friends.

She had operated a photography business in Iowa, and now she is happy to have her farm life.

“I was happy to lay down my camera and trade it for a head gate,” she says.

Neese can cook the classic Midwestern food staples, but she also likes variety and trying new things. She remembers when she was in junior high and a family friend taught her how to make clam dip.

“I thought that was the most exotic thing I’ve ever had,” Neese says.

She enjoys cooking food from a variety of cultures and is willing to experiment with different things. She likes cooking food from Morocco, Greece and Thailand, to name a few.

“I like trying dishes from all over the world,” Neese says.

Her husband lived in Africa for a while doing mission work, so she says he is eager to try a variety of food.

Neese uses food to learn about other parts of the world and about history. On a recent spring day, she was preparing to host tea for some visitors, making scones and other snacks, talking about the history of tea in Great Britain and how it provided an opportunity to socialize and build community.

“Food is the basis for so many decisions that countries make all over the world,” Neese says. “It’s fascinating to me.”

Her grandkids like having tea parties when they come over to visit. That aspect — providing food for people she cares about and bonding over meals — is the most special part about cooking for Neese.

“I really enjoy feeding people,” she says.

