Farm food nourishes, from funerals to football practice

HELENA, Mo. — Judy Jackson developed her cooking skills while she was growing up, helping prepare food for her siblings.

“I was the oldest child in my family, so I just got the responsibility of doing a lot of the cooking,” she says.

In addition to learning from her family, Jackson continued to pick up recipes and ideas from her mother-in-law.

“When I married my husband, his mother was a great cook,” she says.

Jackson and her husband, Willis, live on their family farm in Andrew County, Missouri. They have two children, five grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren, as evidenced by the artwork hanging on their walls and refrigerator. She likes cooking for family members, describing her style as down-home, farm-type food. She knows what her family enjoys most, thinking back to what she learned growing up.

“In my family, you figured out what your dessert was first,” she says.

Some of her popular desserts are cookies and pies, sometimes using fruit grown on their farm.

“I make a lot of pies,” she says.

Jackson also cooks for church dinners at the Union Star Methodist Church and funeral dinners for people in her community, or just anyone in need.

“If somebody in the community is sick, I’ll take something to them,” she says.

Fall brings harvest and football season to the farm, as Jackson has grandsons playing football, and she says they love to eat. She often makes her famous lasagna in batches of two, one to eat right away and another to freeze to have as a quick meal some other time.

For many autumns, Jackson has made meals to take to people working in the field as her family harvests crops.

“My husband still farms some,” she says. “I take meals to the field for them.”

Jackson enjoys seeing what other people bring to church dinners, getting recipes and asking how they make it. She will sometimes try new dishes with her own twist, seeing what works. She also likes reviewing cookbooks for things to try.

“I have a lot of cookbooks,” she says.

Jackson says her favorite thing about cooking is getting to provide good food for others.

“(My favorite thing is) seeing other people enjoy it,” she says.