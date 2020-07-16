Summertime brings the return of many popular items from the garden, adding fresh flavor and familiar tastes to many meals. Farm families have been enjoying some classics from the garden for generations.
People across the Midwest get to enjoy time in the garden, and fresh fruits and vegetables are a popular part of many meals on the farm during the winter months.
James Quinn, a recently retired University of Missouri Extension field specialist in horticulture based in Cole County, says there are many reasons why people enjoy gardening.
“It is a healthy activity to garden,” he says. “Folks connect with nature, and they understand where their food comes from, a big reason parents like to have their kids take part.”
Each person might have different favorite things to grow in their garden, but Quinn says a few vegetables are consistently popular.
“Tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and heirloom tomatoes are the preferred vegetables to grow,” he says. “Lettuce, green beans, summer squash like zucchini, cucumbers, cabbage and peppers are favorite choices as well.”
The right management practices can help people get the most out of their gardening experience.
“Keep the garden reasonably well-watered,” Quinn says, “and use mulch to suppress weeds and it helps with diseases, harvest regularly, and when a crop finishes, such as lettuce and cabbage about now, get rid of it and consider planting a cover crop.”
Gardeners have a variety of cover crop options, but Quinn recommends buckwheat for a variety of reasons.
“Buckwheat is the easiest cover crop to use, and bees love its flowers, which it is quick to do,” he says.
Fresh garden vegetables are something to savor in the moment, but also something to bring back memories of summers on the farm and in the garden. Quinn says gardening offers a lot of opportunities for recreation and learning, and enjoying fresh produce during the summer months is a popular tradition.