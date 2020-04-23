With many restaurants closed, the Beef Checkoff has been sharing easy, kid-friendly recipes for people cooking at home. It is also be a topical time for enjoying red meat, as the organization celebrates Beef Month in May.
Bridget Wasser, executive director, meat science, culinary and supply chain at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, said convenience and price are important to people when planning meals at home.
“With more people cooking at home, ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner’ has focused on sharing quick, easy and affordable meal solutions because that is what consumers are looking for,” she said. By sharing these easy recipes, people are able to feed their families nutritious and flavorful meals without adding another thing to worry about, to their lists.”
The organization has recipes and information on its website, whether people are looking for kid-friendly options or things to grill as temperatures warm up.
“BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com is a great resource for kid-friendly options that can be made with kitchen staples many families may already have on hand,” said Alisa Harrison, senior vice president of global marketing and research at NCBA. “These family favorites can help simplify dinner, or lunch or a snack time, with easy prep and flavors that satisfy the whole family.”
Wasser said beef can provide a variety of nutritional benefits.
“Beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients, including B-vitamins, zinc and iron,” she said.
Beef Month is a celebration of all the people who raise cattle and provide food for consumers, as well as a celebration of a popular part of many people’s diets.
“People love the great taste of beef,” Wasser said, “and it remains a popular item because of the comfort it brings and even more so its versatility.”