2 quarts cooked apple pulp
4 C. sugar
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
Cook apples and press through a sieve or food mill. Measure pulp into a large, heavy pan. Add sugar and spices. Cook until the flavors are well blended. To prevent sticking, stir frequently as mixture thickens. (Use a wooden spoon or paddle to stir.) When mixture reaches desired thickness, pour into hot canning jars, leaving 1/4-inch head space. Adjust caps. Process pints and quarts 10 minutes in boiling water bath at simmering temperatures (180-185°F). When cool, test for seal. Yields about 5 pints.