Missouri cafe serves homemade favorites

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — In the oldest town in Missouri, a locally owned cafe serves made-from-scratch favorites enjoyed by familiar customers, as well as newcomers visiting the historic city of Sainte Genevieve on the Mississippi River.

Cafe Genevieve features a variety of American, country food. “Comfort food,” restaurant owner Jami Inman calls it.

“It’s homestyle cooking, so pretty much everything homemade,” she says.

Leading up to lunchtime, ahead of the popular daily lunch specials, Inman can be found in the kitchen frying chicken. The cafe is open for lunch and stays open until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It also opens earlier for breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Inman is closely involved in operating her restaurant, which is open six days a week, closed only on Mondays.

“It’s a lot of hours,” she says. “I work open to close every day.”

Still, Inman says she enjoys what she does, working with family at the restaurant and getting to know people in the community when they come in for food.

She has been running a restaurant in Ste. Genevieve for 23 and a half years, including the last 10 years in the current building, and she says the people are her favorite part.

“I think probably all the people, all our regulars and our new customers,” she says. “They have parties in the back. We have regulars who order a lot to go.”

The regulars have their favorites, with different specials each day.