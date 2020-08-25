PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — For Mabel Coon, her love of cooking has been lifelong.
“My grandmother and my mother were great cooks,” she says. “When I was 2 years old I kept bugging them and bugging them to let me help cook, until they finally let me peel potatoes.”
Her grandmother and mother taught her to cook, and she also learned from 4-H classes.
Coon lives on a farm in Marion County, Missouri, with her husband, Dale, and she still loves to cook, including at the community center in nearby Philadelphia.
“I’m still cooking at the community center when we’re open,” she says.
Coon enjoys getting to visit with people as they come to the community center to eat. The social aspect is a big part of why she likes cooking. She recalls cooking for family, friends and neighbors, and how fast some items would go.
“Cookies were gone before they got cold,” she says with a smile.
Coon has two grown children and three grandchildren. Her family enjoys all the classics of farm cooking, and the desserts in particular.
“The family likes pies, cakes and cookies,” Coon says. “Of course they also like meat and veggies. They’re fond of sweets.”
Coon uses recipes from her mom’s old cookbooks, as well as her own cookbooks. She also reads recipes in newspapers and sometimes likes to try something new or new versions of familiar recipes. But she knows her classic recipes remain a hit for family and those in the community.
For Coon, cooking is a way to connect with people and talk with them while eating good food.
“I just enjoy cooking,” she says. “I like to see people enjoy the food. It always seemed like a good way to share and catch up with people.”