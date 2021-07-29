Missouri woman inspired by local cookbooks and farm life

CALIFORNIA, Mo. — LeEtta Dampf’s desserts are always popular, but there seems to be extra enjoyment for her coconut cream pies on a hot summer day. She enjoys cooking for family and friends at her home on the farm in Moniteau County, Missouri, and has a long history of doing that.

“I learned at home in the kitchen with my mother,” she says. “We always had lots of company. My dad had a large family.”

Dampf’s cooking style and preparedness were shaped by life on the farm.

“We always had a freezer full of meat and had to be ready to cook lunch for laborers,” Dampf says. “Living in the country, you learn to keep a pantry stocked up.”

Dampf says she likes cooking for her family, kids and grandkids, and mixing in old favorites with trying new things.

“I love to cook,” she says. “I love to try new things.”

On her shelves in the kitchen is a large collection of cookbooks, and she enjoys perusing them for new things to try. She especially enjoys the cookbooks with local ties.

“I like the community cookbooks,” Dampf says. “They have the local recipes.”

She is always willing to make adjustments, taking a fresh recipe and trying it different ways and with other ingredients.

“I may change it to suit me,” Dampf says.

That mindset has served her well living and cooking in the country.

“Living in the country, you might not have the exact ingredients,” Dampf says. “You learn to substitute. What will work in its place? I like to make things from scratch.”