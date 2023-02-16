Pork gives consumers a variety of cuts to try and a variety of options, Neal Hull says. Hull works as the National Pork Board director of domestic development, and he says the outbreak of COVID-19 helped people identify new cuts of pork to try as they cooked at home more and sometimes dealt with more picked-over shelves.

“We saw shoppers go deeper in the shelf, so they were experimenting with new cuts,” Hull says.

He says many consumers have continued with the new things they tried. He adds pork is popular for a variety of reasons, including that it is generally viewed as affordable and a good value.

“What makes pork so popular as a protein is just the versatility of it,” Hull says. “It’s very versatile. It’s full of flavor.”

Hull says the loin is a very popular, flavorful, lean source of protein. He says the National Pork Board continues to work to reach new consumers and help them know their options for cooking with pork.

“Our core consumer is that (Baby) Boomer, that older shopper, and there’s an effort to get into these younger households,” Hull says.

He says many younger shoppers appreciate convenient products like ground pork, and they utilize new cooking appliances.

“The tradition is the skillet or the oven,” Hull says. “Insta pots or air fryers, I think there’s some opportunities with those other appliances.”

Pork remains a popular option for hearty meals on a cold winter night. Hull is from Minnesota, recently smoked ribs in sub-zero temperatures, and says “Grilling season is year round.”

He says the National Pork Board works to “make pork approachable to the consumer” and to inspire them to try different cuts and cooking options. He appreciates the chance to help people consume the work of American farmers.

“One of the things I enjoy most about the job is I’m representing pork producers every day,” Hull says.