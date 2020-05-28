1 lb. New York (top loin) pork chops, about 1 inch thick, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 orange-fleshed sweet potato (about 12 oz.), cut into 1-inch cubes
12 oz. small red potatoes or white potatoes, cut in half
Salt, to taste
1/2 C. barbecue sauce, purchased or homemade
1/2 C. honey
3 canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, minced, or more to taste
12 scallions, white and light green parts only, cut into 1-inch pieces
1/2 C. goat cheese, crumbled
1 T. fresh cilantro, chopped
Place sweet potatoes and red or white potatoes in a medium saucepan, cover with cold water by 1 inch, and season water with salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a simmer and cook until potatoes are cooked but still firm, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool slightly.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine barbecue sauce, honey and chipotles. Divide mixture in half and set both batches aside.
Thread pork, sweet potatoes, potatoes and scallions onto 8 12-inch skewers (pre-soaked in water if wood or bamboo). Prepare a grill to medium-hot heat and thoroughly oil the grate. Cook 2 1/2 to 3 minutes on each side, brushing with one batch of the sauce each time you turn, cooking until all four sides are browned, pork is cooked through, and the sauce is used up, about 10 minutes. Transfer skewers to a platter and set aside to rest 3 minutes.
Sprinkle skewers with cheese and cilantro. Serve hot with the remaining batch of sauce on the side. Serves 4.