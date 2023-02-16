Ingredients:
2 lb. boneless pork shoulder
kosher salt (as needed)
ground black pepper (as needed)
1 tsp. oil
1/2 C. vegetable broth
For the Pork Shoulder: Season pork with salt and pepper
Set Instant Pot to Sauté. When setting reads HOT, add oil.
Add pork and brown on all sides, about 3 minutes per side
Cancel Sauté setting.
Add vegetable broth, close lid with pressure vent closed and set Instant Pot to Meat/Stew.
Let cook 60 minutes, then let pressure naturally release.
Open lid, remove pork to bowl and shred with two forks.
To serve: Pulled pork can be used on sandwiches, salads, pasta, etc.