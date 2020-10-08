1 lb. ground pork
1/2 C. crushed corn chips
1 1/2 C. shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 packet taco seasoning
1/4 C. taco sauce
1, 15.25 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
1, 15.25 oz. can corn, drained
Additional taco sauce, corn chips and avocado chunks, optional
In a large bowl, combine the ground pork, corn chips, 1/2 C. of the cheddar cheese, taco seasoning and taco sauce. Form into six patties; place in greased 9x13-inch baking dish.
Combine black beans and corn; spoon over the patties and top with remaining cheese.
Cover the pan with foil and bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 160°.
Remove from oven and add toppings.
Serves 6.