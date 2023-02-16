Note: Glazes will burn if applied too early. Wait until the last 20-30 minutes of cooking time to avoid burning. Serve with grilled pineapple rings, roasted potatoes and green salad.
4 lb. boneless pork loin roast (3-4 lb.)
1/2 C. honey
1/2 C. soy sauce
1/4 C. white wine vinegar
1 C. fresh pineapple (finely chopped)
2 cloves garlic (minced)
People are also reading…
2 T. ginger paste (spreadable or squeeze ginger)
1 tsp. ground ginger
Score the top of the loin in 1-inch diamonds with a sharp knife (1/4 inch deep).
Combine all other ingredients. Pour half over the pork and reserve the other half (roughly one cup) for basting. Let loin marinate 2 hours to overnight in refrigerator.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove pork from refrigerator and discard used marinade.
Roast pork for roughly 15-20 minutes per pound, or until internal temperature on a thermometer reads 145°F.
Lightly warm the reserved marinade in a saucepan. When the pork is close to done, baste the roast with the reserved marinade during the last 5 to 10 minutes of cooking.
Remove roast from heat; let rest 3 minutes.