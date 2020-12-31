Pork Chops and Potatoes

4 pork chops
4 T. margarine
4 T. flour
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 tsp. prepared mustard
1/2 tsp. paprika
1/2 tsp. thyme
1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 1/2 C. milk
4 medium-sized potatoes
1/2 C. chopped onion
Brown the pork chops on both sides. Melt the margarine in a saucepan. Add the flour and blend well. Add the salt, pepper, mustard, paprika, thyme and Worcestershire sauce. Stir in the milk gradually and stir constantly until thickened.
Slice the potatoes and place alternate layers of potatoes, cream sauce and onion in a greased casserole. Place the browned pork chops on top.
Cover and bake in a 350° oven for 1 1/2 hours or until the potatoes are tender. Remove the cover and bake about 15 minutes longer to crisp the chops.