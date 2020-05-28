4 thick-cut boneless New York (top loin) pork chops, about 1 1/2-inches thick
2 T. smoked paprika
4 1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce, such as Tabasco, plus more for serving
1 tsp. cayenne pepper
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. onion powder
For salad:
2 C. cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cucumber, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice
1/4 red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1/4 C. fresh parsley, chopped
1/4 C. blue cheese salad dressing or more to taste
Salt and pepper In a small bowl, combine smoked paprika, hot sauce, cayenne, salt, garlic powder and onion powder, stirring to make a paste. Divide paste into two small bowls, with about 2⁄3 of paste in one bowl, and 1⁄3 in another. Arrange pork on a plate or platter and use a butter knife to thinly spread about 2⁄3 of the spice paste over both sides of the meat. Loosely cover with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Prepare a grill to medium-hot heat and lightly oil the grate. Grill pork until the internal temperature reaches 145° (medium rare) to 160° (medium), 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer chops to a platter and spread remaining spice paste from second bowl on top, and set aside to rest 3 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the salad: In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, onion, parsley and salad dressing, tossing gently. Add more dressing and salt and pepper to taste.
Serve chops with cucumber-tomato salad alongside. Serves 4.