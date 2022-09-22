1 lb. lasagna noodles
2 lbs. ground beef
2, 12 oz. cans tomato paste
3, 12 oz. cans water
2 packages spaghetti sauce mix
Small can sliced mushrooms (optional)
People are also reading…
2, 24 oz. cartons cottage cheese
16 oz. package shredded mozzarella cheese
Cook lasagna noodles in 6 quarts boiling water with a little vegetable oil and salt. Drain and rinse with cold water. Leave in cold water until ready to use. Drain well before use.
Cook and drain ground beef. (Note: “I cook in the microwave in large bowl.”)
Add tomato paste, water, spaghetti sauce mix and mushroom if desired. Microwave until thickened, 2 or 3 minutes.
Mix cheeses together.
In a 9x13-inch pan, put down a layer of meat sauce, then a layer of noodles, layer of cheese, then layer of meat sauce. Make three layers ending with meat sauce. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.
Makes 2 pans. To freeze, wrap well in plastic wrap and freeze. Thaw before baking.