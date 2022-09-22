 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lasagna

Lasagna
Photo by Benjamin Herrold

1 lb. lasagna noodles

2 lbs. ground beef

2, 12 oz. cans tomato paste

3, 12 oz. cans water

2 packages spaghetti sauce mix

Small can sliced mushrooms (optional)

People are also reading…

2, 24 oz. cartons cottage cheese

16 oz. package shredded mozzarella cheese

Cook lasagna noodles in 6 quarts boiling water with a little vegetable oil and salt. Drain and rinse with cold water. Leave in cold water until ready to use. Drain well before use.

Cook and drain ground beef. (Note: “I cook in the microwave in large bowl.”)

Add tomato paste, water, spaghetti sauce mix and mushroom if desired. Microwave until thickened, 2 or 3 minutes.

Mix cheeses together.

In a 9x13-inch pan, put down a layer of meat sauce, then a layer of noodles, layer of cheese, then layer of meat sauce. Make three layers ending with meat sauce. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.

Makes 2 pans. To freeze, wrap well in plastic wrap and freeze. Thaw before baking.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News