Black Walnut Chicken Quiche

1 C. finely chopped or pulled cooked chicken
2 C. Swiss cheese, grated
1/4 C. green onion, chopped
3 eggs, beaten
1/2 tsp. brown spicy mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
1 C. milk or half and half
1 C. black walnuts
1, 9-inch pie crust, baked
Preheat oven to 325°. Toss chicken, cheese, onion, and 1/2 C. walnuts. Place in prebaked pie shell. Beat the eggs with the milk, mustard, salt and pepper and gently pour over the chicken/cheese mixture in the pie shell until the liquid reaches the edge of the crust. Sprinkle with the remaining black walnuts. Bake in the center of oven for 45 minutes or until top is lightly browned and filling is just set. Serves 6 or 8.