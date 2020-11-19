Honey Glazed Smoked Turkey Breast

5 to 8 lb. bone-in turkey breast
1 T. butter or canola oil
For brine:
8 C. water
1/2 C. kosher salt
1/3 C. sugar
1 tsp. peppercorns
For glaze:
1/3 C. honey
3/4 C. packed brown sugar
2 T. unsalted butter
1/4 C. apple cider vinegar
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/4 C. bourbon (optional)
Brine the turkey. Make the brine by adding 2 C. of boiling water in a large container with the salt, sugar and peppercorns. Stir to dissolve completely, then add a combination of 6 C. of cold water and ice. Place the turkey breast in the brine and refrigerate for 8 hours. Remove the turkey from the brine, rinse and pat dry with paper towels.
While the breast comes to room temperature, prepare the smoker according to the manufacturer’s instructions for indirect cooking with a water drip pan in place. Add wood chunks (or pellets) and bring the temperature to 250°.
Rub room-temperature butter or canola oil all over the turkey, then place in the smoker.
While the turkey smokes, make the glaze. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, add the glaze ingredients and stir to combine and dissolve. Bring to a simmer and reduce the heat to low, continuing to cook until the glaze has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon.
When the internal temperature of the breasts reaches about 130° (about 90 minutes in), glaze the turkey and repeat after 15 more minutes.
Remove the turkey at 160°, as it will continue to rise at least 5° to finish at 165°. Verify with a probe thermometer. Rest for 20 minutes before slicing and serving with a drizzle more of the glaze. Servings: 8