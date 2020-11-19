Turkey Roulade

1, 2 lb. skin-on, boneless turkey breast
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
4 oz. loose sweet Italian sausage
1 fennel bulb, diced
1 Granny Smith apple, diced
1/2 yellow onion, diced
2 T. extra-virgin olive oil
2 tsp. dried sage
1/4 C. plain breadcrumbs
1/4 C. chopped fresh parsley
4 T. unsalted butter, melted
2 C. unsalted or low-sodium chicken broth, or more as needed
Slice through the thickest part of breast, cutting along length of breast without cutting all the way through. Open the breast like a book and place between two large pieces of plastic wrap, then pound with a meat mallet to a uniform thickness of about half an inch. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Let sit at room temperature 1 hour, or refrigerate up to 24 hours (if chilled, let sit at room temperature 1 hour before roasting).
Arrange a rack in center of oven; preheat to 450°. Add sausage (breaking apart into small pieces), fennel, apple, onion, sage, and salt and pepper to a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sausage is fully cooked and the vegetables have started to soften, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and mix with breadcrumbs and parsley.
With breast skin-side down, spread the stuffing on, leaving a bit of a border. Starting at the edge without any skin, roll the breast into a log, trying to enclose the stuffing as best as possible. Truss the breast using a piece of twine. Transfer skin side up to roasting pan, drape with cheesecloth, and spoon the butter over top.
Fill roasting pan with 1/4 inch of broth and put in the oven. Reduce oven temperature to 375° and roast turkey, basting with pan juices every 20 minutes and adding more broth if pan starts to dry out, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 155°, about 60 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 15 to 20 minutes.
Remove twine and slice crosswise to serve. Servings: 6