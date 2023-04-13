Spring is rhubarb-planting time across much of the Midwest, and a few growing tips can help people get the most out of the plant, which is popularly used in pies.

University of Missouri Extension horticulturalist David Trinklein says rhubarb’s stalks and petioles have a tart, sour taste. He says adding sugar is key for enjoying the plant, hence its popularity in pies.

Trinklein says rhubarb is a perennial that takes a few years to begin producing.

“We don’t harvest at all the first year when establishing or planting from dormant crowns,” he says.

The second year, it depends on the vigor of the plant how much people can harvest from it.

Trinklein says rhubarb favors cool weather, making it popular in northern Missouri and Illinois, as well as Iowa and the Upper Midwest region. He says southern Missouri can get too hot for rhubarb to thrive, but it is still grown there.

He recommends adding 2 to 2.5 pounds of a complete garden fertilizer at the start of the growing season, and people can also add a light side-dressing of fertilizer high in nitrogen or apply 2-3 inches of compost after harvest. He recommends “copious amounts” of organic matter in the soil for rhubarb.

“It does well in well-drained, fertile soil high in organic matter,” Trinklein says.

While rhubarb is a full-sun plant that needs at least six hours of direct sun each day, Trinklein says people might want to plant rhubarb where it can catch some afternoon shade, particularly if they live in Missouri and even Iowa, to provide some relief from heat.

As payoff for that effort, people can enjoy rhubarb pie, a staple in many rural Midwestern areas. Trinklein says it is a popular pie, and many cooks like to add strawberries to it to mix flavors.

“Since they’re harvested at the same time of year, many people make strawberry rhubarb pies,” he says.

He remembers another way his grandmother used rhubarb.

“My grandmother used to make a rhubarb preserve or sauce,” Trinklein says.

He says it is important to add enough sugar when making a rhubarb pie, as rhubarb has a fairly tart taste.

Trinklein also reminds people that rhubarb leaves are toxic, and while it would take eating a very large amount of them to be lethal, the leaves can still make people sick. The stalks and petioles are the parts to eat.

Most people associate rhubarb with a deep red color, although Trinklein says there are some green-stalk varieties such as Victoria that are very productive.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” he says.