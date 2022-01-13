Rolling Pin Bakery makes treats for rural community

GLASGOW, Mo. — On a winter day in downtown Glasgow, a small central Missouri town nestled on the banks of the Missouri River, vehicles slowly drove up and down First Street, trucks pulled into the grain elevator along the river, and inside the Rolling Pin Bakery, the locals picked out their favorite baked goods.

Jeremy Sayler, owner of the Rolling Pin Bakery, says the establishment has been in operation for 16 years now, and it serves breakfast, lunch and of course its famous desserts.

“We do a variety of pastries,” he says.

Lunchtime features a variety of sandwiches, and in winter months like this, the bakery has soups on the menu. Sayler says Glasgow is a great place for the business — a small agricultural town in Howard County.

“It’s just a neat little community, and everybody is super friendly,” he says.

Sayler attended chef school in Louisville, Kentucky, and he knew he wanted to work in food.

“I’ve always liked to cook and stuff,” he says. “I always knew this is what I wanted to do.”

While the bakery serves breakfast and lunch, the desserts and baked goods are the most popular items, including pies, cookies, cinnamon rolls, muffins and cakes.

“Usually the coconut cream pie is the most popular cream pie,” Sayler says.

The Rolling Pin Bakery is located at 104 Market Street in downtown Glasgow. When it comes to running the bakery, Sayler says his favorite part is being a part of the community and getting to know the customers who come in.