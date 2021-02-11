Rural cook enjoys making food to share for community

ROLLA, Mo. — On a winter Sunday afternoon, Janet Ragan was out doing what she loves to do, delivering her homemade food to people in her community.

She takes food to people who could use a good meal, whether it is for older people who can’t get out much or people dealing with a family illness or other challenges.

“Food really unites us,” Ragan says. “It’s a great way to say, ‘I love you and I’m thinking about you.’”

It has been a feel-good endeavor for Ragan, a retired nurse. She delivers food in Rolla and in the surrounding rural communities.

“It’s just really rewarding to cook double or triple what I would cook for my husband and family,” she says. “… I love seeing the joy that brings people.”

Ragan developed her love of cooking while in nursing school at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. She enjoyed learning new cooking styles and ideas, and her interest grew from there.

“That kind of just blossomed,” she says.

She cooks a variety of things, but her dishes influenced by her rural background are particularly popular with people she cooks for.

“It’s down-home country flavors that carry on the traditions of things people cooked for their family,” Ragan says.

She says things like pot roast bring back memories of Sunday dinners with family and holiday gatherings.

Ragan is also known for her shrimp dishes and Chinese dishes. She likes to try new things.

“It’s multifaceted,” she says of her cooking style. “I enjoy an abundance of experimenting.”